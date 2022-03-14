Saudi Arabia ends 17-year ban on Thai poultry meat, related products

They discussed the Saudi ban on import of poultry meat and products from Thailand.

Previously, Thailand had signed and sent a document on “Minutes of the Health and Technical Requirement for the Import of Poultry Meat and its Products” to the SFDA. Thai poultry meat and products had been banned since 2005.

Livestock Development Department chief Sorawit Thaneeto added that this is good news for Thai livestock exports at the beginning of 2022 following the restoration of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

After the discussions, the SFDA website (https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/list_countries) changed the import status of Thai poultry meat and products from “Banned” to “Permitted”.