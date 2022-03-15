Storm warning for Upper Thailand as cyclone swirls in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure cell over upper Thailand will bring weak southerly and southeasterly winds and isolated thunderstorms to the lower North, lower Northeast, Central Region and East until Tuesday (today). Meanwhile the easterly wind prevailing over the South and Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, bringing more rain to the South.

From Wednesday to Saturday, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the lower North, the Northeast, Central Region including Bangkok and the East.

Hot weather and isolated thunderstorms with strong winds are forecast for upper Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday. The department advised people to stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards while farmers should prepare for crop damage.