Tue, March 22, 2022

Storm warning for Upper Thailand as cyclone swirls in Bay of Bengal

Thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across upper Thailand from Saturday (March 19) as a cyclone forms in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone will cause southwesterly winds over Thailand to strengthen, said the Storm & Disaster Warning Facebook page. It advised people to follow Thai Meteorological Department reports closely.

Upper Thailand will be hit by thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in some areas this week (March 13-19), said the department.

A low-pressure cell over upper Thailand will bring weak southerly and southeasterly winds and isolated thunderstorms to the lower North, lower Northeast, Central Region and East until Tuesday (today). Meanwhile the easterly wind prevailing over the South and Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, bringing more rain to the South.

From Wednesday to Saturday, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring humidity from the South China Sea to the lower North, the Northeast, Central Region including Bangkok and the East.

Hot weather and isolated thunderstorms with strong winds are forecast for upper Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday. The department advised people to stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards while farmers should prepare for crop damage.

