Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Chao Phraya II canal running through Ayutthaya on track, says official

The 22.5-kilometre-long drainage canal being dug up in Ayutthaya is more than 20 per cent complete and is on target for completion next year, a senior irrigation official said on Tuesday.

Sermchai Siawsirithaworn, director of the Royal Thai Irrigation Department’s Large Water Resources Development Institute, said the project, dubbed Chao Phraya II, is moving smoothly and will be completed as scheduled.

This canal will tackle the yearly flooding in the heart of Ayutthaya’s Muang district by diverting water released by the Chao Phraya Dam. The canal is also expected to reduce flooding in other areas of the lower Chao Phraya basin.

Chao Phraya II canal running through Ayutthaya on track, says official The project’s key features are:

• Located in the Sanam Chai subdistrict of Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district.

• The 22.50km canal is 200 metres wide, but width reduces to 110m when passing through residential areas.

• There will be an 8m-wide road on either side of the canal.

• A floodgate will be built at the end of the canal.

• Project costs 21 billion baht.

The project is expected to:

• Drain up to 2,930 cubic metres of water per second.

• Mitigate flooding in downtown Ayutthaya and up to 2.5 million farms in the lower Chao Phraya basin.

• Reduce flooding in other parts of Ayutthaya province.

• Irrigate some 229,000 rai of farms in the region.

• Provide 15 million cubic metres of water for consumption.

Chao Phraya II canal running through Ayutthaya on track, says official “Once the canal is ready, it will play a key role in the management of water resources in the Chao Phraya basin,” he said, adding that the drainage will also prevent the river from overflowing.

The director added that fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine has not affected the project so far, and the cost of construction has remained more or less unchanged.

Related News

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.