Chao Phraya II canal running through Ayutthaya on track, says official

This canal will tackle the yearly flooding in the heart of Ayutthaya’s Muang district by diverting water released by the Chao Phraya Dam. The canal is also expected to reduce flooding in other areas of the lower Chao Phraya basin.

The project’s key features are:

• Located in the Sanam Chai subdistrict of Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district.

• The 22.50km canal is 200 metres wide, but width reduces to 110m when passing through residential areas.

• There will be an 8m-wide road on either side of the canal.

• A floodgate will be built at the end of the canal.

• Project costs 21 billion baht.