Thailand records 23,945 Covid-19 cases and 70 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,250,642 – 3,004,752 of whom have recovered, 221,972 are still in hospitals and 23,918 have died.

Separately, another 64,791 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,145 their second shot and 82,328 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 126,431,235.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 462.03 million on Wednesday, 395.14 million of whom have recovered, 60.82 million are active cases (64,554 in severe condition) and 6.07 million have died (up by 5,227).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.24 million, followed by India with 43 million, Brazil with 29.43 million, France with 23.65 million and the UK with 19.82 million.