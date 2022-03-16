Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Patients with moderate or severe Covid symptoms can get free treatment under UCEP Plus

Covid-19 patients who develop moderate or severe symptoms can receive free treatment under the UCEP Plus scheme from Wednesday, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit announced on Tuesday.

He said these patients can receive free treatment at government or private hospitals nationwide, while those with mild symptoms will be given free treatment depending on their rights, such as home isolation or outpatient care.

“Under outpatient care, physicians will prescribe Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone or antipyretic, cough syrup or decongestant, according to the severity of the patients’ symptoms,” he explained.

Kiattiphum said the ministry is considering allowing Covid-19 patients to stay in hospital for seven days and observe their symptoms at home for three days instead of spending ten full days in hospital.

This would enable hospitals to provide effective treatment to patients and improve their quality of life, he said.

“The ministry is also considering whether to choose Molnupiravir over Favipiravir as Thailand can procure Molnupiravir from China and India at a reasonable price similar to Favipiravir,” he said, adding that Paxlovid would be delivered to the country soon.

According to the Department of Health Service Support, Covid-19 patients can be classified into three groups based on their symptoms:

• Mild symptoms: patients who have body temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or above, lose their sense of taste and smell, have a cough, runny nose, sore throat, eye infection, rash and diarrhoea. Some of them may develop asymptomatic symptoms.

• Moderate symptoms: patients who have chest tightness, breathing difficulty, lung inflammation, diarrhoea (with more than three toilet trips a day), drowsiness and loss of appetite. Children, the elderly aged 60 or above, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and people weighing over 90kg are in this group.

• Severe symptoms: patients who have asthma, impaired speech, chest pain, severe lung inflammation, shock, are in a coma, body temperature over 39 degrees Celsius for more than 24 hours and an oxygen saturation level below 94 per cent.

Related News

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.