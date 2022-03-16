Patients with moderate or severe Covid symptoms can get free treatment under UCEP Plus

“Under outpatient care, physicians will prescribe Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone or antipyretic, cough syrup or decongestant, according to the severity of the patients’ symptoms,” he explained.

Kiattiphum said the ministry is considering allowing Covid-19 patients to stay in hospital for seven days and observe their symptoms at home for three days instead of spending ten full days in hospital.

This would enable hospitals to provide effective treatment to patients and improve their quality of life, he said.

“The ministry is also considering whether to choose Molnupiravir over Favipiravir as Thailand can procure Molnupiravir from China and India at a reasonable price similar to Favipiravir,” he said, adding that Paxlovid would be delivered to the country soon.