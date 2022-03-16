Nok Air cancels flights from Betong merely a day after inaugural flight

Another passenger said his flight from Betong to Don Mueang on Wednesday was also cancelled.

A local Line group discussed Nok Air’s flight cancellations and called on the airline to provide an explanation.

Sources said the airline apparently cancelled the two flights because the number of passengers, who booked the flights in advance, was less than 30.

Nok Air’s Facebook page highlighted its first commercial flight into Betong Airport on Monday without mentioning any flight cancellations.

The Department of Airports said Nok Air affirmed it was ready to operate on the Betong-Don Mueang route but the flights on Wednesday and Friday were cancelled because of “marketing mistakes”.

The department quoted Nok Air as saying it would “review route operations with agencies concerned”.

On Friday, Nok Air would fly an “influencer flight” by inviting YouTube channel casters, social media influencers and tourism operators to fly on a flight to Betong, the department said.

It went on to say that Nok Air would also hold a press conference later on Wednesday to explain the situation. The airline would fully refund all passengers who booked Wednesday and Friday flights and give them a compensation of Bt1,200 each.

The department said it would monitor the case closely until all passengers were compensated and the airline explained what had actually happened.