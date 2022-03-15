PM lands in Betong to launch Thailand’s new international airport

Prayut and Cabinet members arrived from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on the first commercial flight to land at Betong, operated by Nok Air.

The airport opened to charter flights on January 29.

The PM then presided over the opening ceremony of Thailand’s newest commercial airport in Yala’s Yarom subdistrict. The new airport is equipped with a 1,800-metre runway that will be used by turboprop ATR-72s and Bombardier Q-400s.

“I know Betong district well from my time as Army chief [from 2010-2014],” said Prayut in his inauguration speech.

“I hope to see Betong International Airport become a new tourism landmark and a hub for cross border-trading in the southern region, connecting the three provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, as well as the two neighbouring countries of Malaysia and Singapore.”