Tue, March 22, 2022

PM lands in Betong to launch Thailand’s new international airport

The government will transform Betong into a model city for tourism and cross-border trading in the South, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said after he opened Betong International Airport in Yala province on Monday.

Prayut and Cabinet members arrived from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on the first commercial flight to land at Betong, operated by Nok Air.

The airport opened to charter flights on January 29.

The PM then presided over the opening ceremony of Thailand’s newest commercial airport in Yala’s Yarom subdistrict. The new airport is equipped with a 1,800-metre runway that will be used by turboprop ATR-72s and Bombardier Q-400s.

“I know Betong district well from my time as Army chief [from 2010-2014],” said Prayut in his inauguration speech.

“I hope to see Betong International Airport become a new tourism landmark and a hub for cross border-trading in the southern region, connecting the three provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, as well as the two neighbouring countries of Malaysia and Singapore.”

The PM pledged that the government would develop infrastructure in Betong city to attract future investment as well as foreign tourists while preserving the natural beauty, culture and unique traditions of local communities.

He also the government was stable and committed to driving the country forward.

The ruling coalition has suffered rifts this year that have resulted in the collapse of Parliament meetings due to boycotts by its members. Reports indicate that Prayut will call a snap election early next year.

“The government will listen to all members of Parliament no matter which party they are from, Prayut continued, saying that the priority for the sake of the country was to solve problems people are facing.

He said the Public Health Ministry had confirmed it had enough Covid-19 vaccine for people in Yala and other southern provinces. Prayut added that he would continue to work with the ministry amid the pandemic even though he and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul are from different parties.

