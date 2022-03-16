Public Health Ministry hopes to declare Covid-19 endemic in 4 months

The ministry will suggest its transition plan to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday.

The plan is divided into four phases:

• Phase 1 (March 12 to early April): This so-called “combat” phase will focus on launching measures to contain the spread of the disease.

• Phase 2 (April to May): Called the “plateau” phase, it will focus on keeping the number of Covid-19 infections low.

• Phase 3 (May-end to June 30): The so-called “declining” phase will focus on maintaining the number of new Covid-19 cases to below 2,000 daily.

• Phase 4 (from July): Called the “post-pandemic” phase, it will focus on transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic disease.