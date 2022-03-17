Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

NBTC comes out with measures to prevent call centre gangs from using international dialling

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has implemented measures to prevent call centre gangs from using international direct dialling (IDD) to deceive people.

NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul said the commission and the Royal Thai Police had instructed six IDD operators – AIN GlobalComm, Dtac TriNet, Advanced Wireless Network, Otaro World Corporation, True Move H Universal Communication and National Telecommunications – to effectively tackle the issue.

 

He said measures to deal with call centre gangs are:

• Dismissing international dialling using a home number format or three or four digits from Thailand.

• Cracking down on international dialling using country codes not authorised by the International Telecommunication Union.

• Checking international dialling via the Test Call Generator system to see whether the number has been modified.

• Applying the digits +66 in front of line identification numbers so people know the call is from abroad.

Trairat Viriyasirikul

“These measures will enable people to know the call is an international one so they can avoid receiving such a call from gangs operating call centres,” Trairat added.

Related News

Published : March 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.