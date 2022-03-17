NBTC comes out with measures to prevent call centre gangs from using international dialling

NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul said the commission and the Royal Thai Police had instructed six IDD operators – AIN GlobalComm, Dtac TriNet, Advanced Wireless Network, Otaro World Corporation, True Move H Universal Communication and National Telecommunications – to effectively tackle the issue.
He said measures to deal with call centre gangs are:
• Dismissing international dialling using a home number format or three or four digits from Thailand.
• Cracking down on international dialling using country codes not authorised by the International Telecommunication Union.
• Checking international dialling via the Test Call Generator system to see whether the number has been modified.
• Applying the digits +66 in front of line identification numbers so people know the call is from abroad.
“These measures will enable people to know the call is an international one so they can avoid receiving such a call from gangs operating call centres,” Trairat added.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
