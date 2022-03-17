DDC seeks explanation on FB post showing Lisa with an alcoholic beverage

Lisa reportedly appeared as an Asia spokesperson for the alcoholic brand.
Netizens questioned and argued if she was right in advertising for the beverage, and whether she would be charged like other artists.
DDC deputy director-general Kajornsak Kaewcharat said on Wednesday that he had instructed Niphon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee, to investigate and explain the issue.
The office in turn ordered officers to investigate as Lisa’s action violated Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
However, some countries do not have the same restrictions on alcohol advertising as Thailand so her action might not violate those countries’ laws, Kajornsak said.
The office will also summon the admin of the Facebook page for "violating the law".
According to Section 32, “no person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink”.
There is a Tobacco & Alcohol Surveillance System via the website https://tas.go.th through which people could complain about violations or related issues. For any questions, people can also call 0-2590-3342.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022