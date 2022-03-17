DDC seeks explanation on FB post showing Lisa with an alcoholic beverage

Netizens questioned and argued if she was right in advertising for the beverage, and whether she would be charged like other artists.

DDC deputy director-general Kajornsak Kaewcharat said on Wednesday that he had instructed Niphon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee, to investigate and explain the issue.

The office in turn ordered officers to investigate as Lisa’s action violated Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

However, some countries do not have the same restrictions on alcohol advertising as Thailand so her action might not violate those countries’ laws, Kajornsak said.