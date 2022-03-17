EU envoys in Thailand launch online sunflower campaign for Ukraine

As part of the “Sunflower for Solidarity” campaign, David Daly, the EU’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Thailand, and the ambassadors and diplomats of 19 member countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Spain, posted photos holding a sunflower in their embassies’ Facebook posts with a message both in Thai and English.

The message reads: “The sunflower is Ukraine's national flower. It also has a deep meaning in Thai, as resisting the sun – like what the Ukrainian people are doing right now, resisting the unprovoked aggression from Russia. We invite you to participate in our Sunflower for Solidarity campaign by posting a photograph of yourself with a sunflower on social media. We are sending a message to the world that might is not right. We #StandWithUkraine.”

Long regarded as a symbol of peace in Ukraine, the sunflower has become a way for sympathisers to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.