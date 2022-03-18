Masks still needed in parks, says ministry as it eyes easing travel measures

“This is a misunderstanding stemming from the National Communicable Disease Committee [NCDC]’s policy to adjust Covid-19 preventive measures for when the disease is declared endemic,” Public Health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Thursday.

“The ministry has not approved this policy yet,” he said, adding that NCDC is designing measures for the transition period before Covid-19 is declared endemic in July.

“Once the number of daily infections slows down, people in non-risky groups will be allowed to remove their facemask when visiting certain public areas such as public parks,” he said. “However, this is only if there are no new mutated variants that can cause severe symptoms.”