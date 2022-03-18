Tue, March 22, 2022

Phetchaburi campsite abuzz with bright butterflies until May

Butterfly enthusiasts can have their fill of the colourful creatures if they visit Phetchaburi’s Ban Krang campsite from March to May this year, the Kaeng Krachan National Park announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

People can either take a one day trip or camp out to enjoy the sight, though they have been asked to be careful.

However, people have been advised to drive carefully as butterflies often camouflage themselves while resting on the ground.

“Various species can be spotted at the campsite from March to May every year,” the national park said.


