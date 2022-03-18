Phetchaburi campsite abuzz with bright butterflies until May

People can either take a one day trip or camp out to enjoy the sight, though they have been asked to be careful.
However, people have been advised to drive carefully as butterflies often camouflage themselves while resting on the ground.
“Various species can be spotted at the campsite from March to May every year,” the national park said.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
