No RT-PCR test necessary before flying to Thailand from April 1

“Tourists can take an RT-PCR test upon arrival with no test required before departure. However, they will need to take a rapid ATK test on their fifth day in Thailand,” Tourism and Sports Ministry’s permanent-secretary Chote Trachu said on Friday. “The new rule will be effective from April 1 onward to make visits to Thailand easier.”

The CCSA also extended the Covid-19 emergency decree by two months until May 31 to control the spread of Covid-19 and updated the colour-coding of provinces based on the Covid-19 situation.