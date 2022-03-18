Tue, March 22, 2022

No RT-PCR test necessary before flying to Thailand from April 1

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved the Public Health Ministry’s proposal to cancel the requirement of negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure for new arrivals under the Test & Go scheme.

“Tourists can take an RT-PCR test upon arrival with no test required before departure. However, they will need to take a rapid ATK test on their fifth day in Thailand,” Tourism and Sports Ministry’s permanent-secretary Chote Trachu said on Friday. “The new rule will be effective from April 1 onward to make visits to Thailand easier.”

The CCSA also extended the Covid-19 emergency decree by two months until May 31 to control the spread of Covid-19 and updated the colour-coding of provinces based on the Covid-19 situation.

The new colour coding is:

The orange or controlled zone has now been reduced from 41 to 21 provinces, namely: Chiang Mai, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Uttaradit.

The yellow or highly-monitored zone has now been increased from 25 to 47 provinces, namely:

Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Prachinburi, Pattani, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Yala, Roi Et, Lopburi, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Singburi, Sukhothai, Suphanburi, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Angthong, Amnat Charoen, Uthai Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

The blue or pilot-tourism zone has increased from eight to nine provinces, namely:

Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi and Phuket.

Published : March 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

