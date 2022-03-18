Open-air concerts can be held under strict prevention measures: PM

Prayut, who chaired the meeting, said concert organisers must first seek approval from the authorities and only open-air venues will be approved.
The number of concert-goers will also be restricted and venues will be required to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing masks, the PM added.
“We haven’t approved the holding of concerts in halls or closed areas yet,” Prayut said.
“Also, don’t declare that the CCSA now allows people to remove their facemask. The CCSA has not abolished that measure yet. Some people say things in advance and cause confusion,” he added.
Prayut also said that organisers of Songkran celebrations should follow Covid-19 measures strictly, and if any venue is spotted violating measures, it will be closed immediately.
The PM added that the government has enough medicines and hospital beds to deal with an outbreak and also has more than 3 million vaccine doses in stock for boosters, but not many people are interested.
“So, today [Friday] I instructed officials to go out and vaccinate high-risk people, especially in areas where Songkran festivities will take place,” Prayut said.
He added that the government still has many steps to take before Covid-19 can be declared endemic.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
