Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

The party caucus elected General Wit Thephasadin na Ayutthaya, a close friend of Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, as Thai Economic leader.

Wit had resigned from the PPRP in early February to become the Thai Economic leader.

Thamanat and 20 other former PPRP MPs were expelled from the PPRP for allegedly conspiring against Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thamanat’s wife, Thanaporn Sriwirat, has been named the party’s treasurer and Boonyasing Warinrak the party’s registrar.

The party also elected 18 other executives. Most of them are former PPRP MPs, who were expelled together with Thamanat.