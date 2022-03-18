Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

The party held its first general assembly at its head office at U Tower building on Friday to elect its first executive board.
The party caucus elected General Wit Thephasadin na Ayutthaya, a close friend of Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, as Thai Economic leader.
Wit had resigned from the PPRP in early February to become the Thai Economic leader.
Thamanat and 20 other former PPRP MPs were expelled from the PPRP for allegedly conspiring against Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Thamanat’s wife, Thanaporn Sriwirat, has been named the party’s treasurer and Boonyasing Warinrak the party’s registrar.
The party also elected 18 other executives. Most of them are former PPRP MPs, who were expelled together with Thamanat.
After the election, Wit said he would lead Thai Economic in the right direction by adhering to the democratic system with the King as the head of the state.
The party also elected Thamanat as chairman of the committee in charge of selecting the party’s election candidates.
Wit said former national police chief Pol General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, who is a brother of Prawit, did not join the party as an adviser as earlier speculated by the media.
Several politicians also attended the party caucus. They included Prai Pattano, a former Democrat MP. They are expected to be the party’s election candidates.
PPRP party-list MP Pichet Sathirachawal and Tairaktham Party MP Pirawit Luangluadollapak offered flowers to congratulate the party for having elected its first executive board.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
