Tue, March 22, 2022

King and Queen attend Emerald Buddha change of attire ceremony

At 6.48pm of Friday (March 19), His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended a holy ceremony to remove the cold season outfit on the Emerald Buddha statue and replace it with a summer wear at the temple of Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra served as a commandant of royal pages welcoming their majesties to the ceremony area.

On Friday a number of people showed up at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram to greet their majesties before and after the ceremony. They were told to strictly adhere to disease control measures to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

