King and Queen attend Emerald Buddha change of attire ceremony

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra served as a commandant of royal pages welcoming their majesties to the ceremony area.

On Friday a number of people showed up at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram to greet their majesties before and after the ceremony. They were told to strictly adhere to disease control measures to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.



