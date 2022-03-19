OIC sets rules for coverage of Covid-19 policyholders in isolation

The reason for the order is that most insurance policies only cover patients if they are hospitalised, not if they need to go into isolation at home, community centres or in a hotel.

The Public Health Ministry had previously tried to get insurance companies to cover policyholders in isolation but did not get too far, which is when the OIC had to step in and issue an order on March 16.

The order specified that insurance firms are required to cover all claims from November 1, 2021, to May 16, 2022.

For policyholders under home isolation, community isolation or hotel isolation, insurance companies are required to cover outpatient treatment fees up to the coverage limit.