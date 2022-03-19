Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

OIC sets rules for coverage of Covid-19 policyholders in isolation

Insurance companies in Thailand have been instructed to cover treatment expenses and daily compensation for Covid-19 policyholders who need to isolate even if these conditions are not included in the policy.

The order was issued by the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) earlier this week after OIC secretary-general Suttipol Taweechaikarn met with Thai Life Assurance Association, Thai General Insurance Association and the Private Hospital Association (Thailand).

The reason for the order is that most insurance policies only cover patients if they are hospitalised, not if they need to go into isolation at home, community centres or in a hotel.

The Public Health Ministry had previously tried to get insurance companies to cover policyholders in isolation but did not get too far, which is when the OIC had to step in and issue an order on March 16.

The order specified that insurance firms are required to cover all claims from November 1, 2021, to May 16, 2022.

For policyholders under home isolation, community isolation or hotel isolation, insurance companies are required to cover outpatient treatment fees up to the coverage limit.

For inpatients, the company is required to pay for treatment up to the coverage limit or a maximum of 12,000 baht.

For policyholders who have both inpatient and outpatient coverage, the insurance firms are required to pay the actual treatment fee up to the coverage limit.

If the fee exceeds outpatient coverage, the insurance firm is required to pay for treatment up to the inpatient coverage limit or a maximum of 12,000 baht.

In terms of daily/income compensation for policyholders under isolation, the insurance firm is required to pay compensation for each high-risk patient who needs an RT-PCR test and is unable to access hospital treatment.

Risk factors in this case are:

  • Aged 60 and above
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
  • Other chronic lung diseases
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Heart and artery diseases/congenital heart disease
  • Stroke
  • Out of control diabetes
  • Obesity (weighing over 90kg or a BMI of above 30)
  • Liver disease
  • Weak immunity
  • Lymphocyte levels lower than 1,000 cells/μL
Related News

Published : March 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.