Stay away from infants if you have Covid, warns virologist

Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of the Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group of the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), said in a Facebook post that adults who may be infected should avoid getting tactile with babies to protect them from the virus.

“Infants are not vaccinated so they have a high risk of infection, much like other vulnerable groups. If you know you are infected and even if you have mild or no symptoms, avoid touching babies,” he said.

“Everybody wants to move on from Covid now. But if you allow infants to get infected, it will not be over easily.”