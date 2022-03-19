Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Stay away from infants if you have Covid, warns virologist

Protecting infants from the prevalent Omicron variant is essential if we want to move on from the two-year-long pandemic, a virologist said on Saturday.

Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of the Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group of the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), said in a Facebook post that adults who may be infected should avoid getting tactile with babies to protect them from the virus.

“Infants are not vaccinated so they have a high risk of infection, much like other vulnerable groups. If you know you are infected and even if you have mild or no symptoms, avoid touching babies,” he said.

“Everybody wants to move on from Covid now. But if you allow infants to get infected, it will not be over easily.”

Stay away from infants if you have Covid, warns virologist

Anan also cited a March 18 report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that said the number of American children aged 0 to four being hospitalised with Omicron infection was five times more than the previous peak during the Delta variant outbreak.

He said though Omicron does not cause severe illness, it poses a high risk to infants as they are not vaccinated against the virus.

The CDC report said Covid-19 can cause severe illness in children aged up to four as they are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“Important strategies to prevent Covid-19 among infants and young children include vaccination of currently eligible populations such as pregnant women, family members, and caregivers of infants and young children,” it said.

Related News

Published : March 19, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.