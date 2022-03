Thais against vote-buying, parties to woo voters, survey finds

The responses were as follows:

Are votes being sold in national and local elections

Strongly believe: 76.75%

Believe: 16.33%

Strongly do not believe: 3.46%

Do not believe: 3.31%

Do not care: 0.15%

Can the vote-buying issue be solved?

Strongly do not believe: 63.92%

Do not believe: 17.76%

Believe: 11.46%

Strongly believe: 6.62%

Do not care: 0.24%

Should vote-buying be made legal?

Strongly disagree: 71.93%

Strongly agree: 12.27%

Disagree: 8.50%

Agree: 6.77%

Do not care: 0.53%