Tue, March 22, 2022

King and Queen unveil King Rama VI statue at SCG headquarters in Bangkok

Their Royal Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over the unveiling ceremony of a King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) statue at Siam Cement’s headquarters in Bangkok on Sunday.

The King and Queen were welcomed by Siam Cement Group (SCG)’s president and CEO Roongrote Rangsiyopash, company executives and staff and members of the public.

His Majesty pressed a button to unveil the statue of King Vajiravudh in front of the headquarters building in Bang Sue at 6.18pm, before placing a pedestal tray of flowers and making an auspicious mark at the statue’s base while the orchestra played the Sansoen Phra Barami honours music.

Their Majesties then proceeded to the adjacent SCG 100th Year Building to place floral garlands in front of King Vajiravudh’s portrait and watch a video documentary on King Rama VI’s founding of SCG and the company’s history. Afterwards, they returned to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

SCG was founded to set up the first cement plant in Bangkok by royal decree of King Rama VI on December 8, 1913. Since then, the company has expanded into various businesses under three core units: SCG Cement-building materials, SCG Chemicals, and SCG Packaging. SCG operations abroad include a packaging businesses in Malaysia, a petrochemical complex in Vietnam, and cement plants around the region.

