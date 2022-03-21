Tue, March 22, 2022

Thai Meteorological Dept issues severe weather warning as cyclone approaches

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning on Monday as a tropical depression barrels in from the Bay of Bengal.

The depression will bring isolated heavy rain to the North, Central Region, East and the South this week, the department said.

The cyclone was now centred on the Bay of Bengal but was expected to make landfall in Myanmar tomorrow (Tuesday) with winds of up to 55 kilometres per hour, said the department.

The weather system has brought strong southerly and southeasterly winds to Thailand’s North, Central Region, East and South. More rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in the North, Central, East and South regions.

"People in these areas should beware of severe weather conditions," the department said.

Strengthening winds and waves of 2-3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea, while the lower Andaman will see waves of 1-2 metres rising to 3 metres in areas hit by thunderstorms. Thunderstorms in the Gulf of Thailand will whip up waves to 2 metres.

"All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas of thunderstorm. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until March 22," the department said.

It also advised people to stay tuned for weather updates.

Published : March 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

