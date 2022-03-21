Prayut marks 68th birthday quietly in Government House

However, only small groups were allowed to visit at a time as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who missed out on wishing the PM personally sent him birthday cards or flowers instead. Many officials were seen ferrying baskets of flowers to the Thai Ku Fah building all morning.
Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda reportedly visited Prayut at his home to wish him before heading to Government House.
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
