March 21: Day of inclusion, acceptance, awareness of Down syndrome

Screening for Down syndrome can be done when the baby is at the foetal stage as women aged 35 and above are at risk of giving birth to babies with Down syndrome.

There are many ways to screen for the syndrome, such as ultrasound or checking the baby’s genetic material from the mother’s blood or amniotic fluid.

“Taking a Down syndrome screening during pregnancy is beneficial for mothers and families to decide on the issue,” said Maliwan Tengsujaritkul, head of Chiang Mai University's Medical Genetics Unit.

"Apart from monitoring health and honing skills, creating awareness and accepting people with Down syndrome are necessary to ensure they can live happily among ordinary people,” she added.

British physician John Langdon Down discovered the syndrome in 1866 and described it as “Mongolism”. The term Down syndrome, named after the doctor, only became more widely used in the early 1970s.