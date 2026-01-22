null

North and Northeast to feel colder as new cool air mass covers Thailand

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

New high pressure from China is bringing stronger winds and a wider temperature drop, with Bangkok expected to be cool in morning and South seeing isolated thunderstorms and moderate seas.

  • A new moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China is moving over upper Thailand, causing a drop in temperatures.
  • Temperatures in the North are forecast to fall by 1–2°C, with cool to cold conditions and morning fog.
  • The Northeast will experience a temperature drop of 1–3°C, accompanied by cool to cold weather and strong winds.
  • The cooling effect will also be felt in the Central, Eastern, and upper Southern regions, which will see temperatures decrease by 1–2°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (January 22) is for a new surge of cool air spreading over Thailand’s upper region, with temperatures dropping by 2°C in the North and Northeast.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces will be cool in the morning with strong winds.

North and Northeast to feel colder as new cool air mass covers Thailand

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: Upper Thailand and the upper South will see a drop in temperatures with strong winds.

In the Northeast, temperatures will fall by 1–3°C, while in the North, Central region (including Bangkok and the surrounding provinces), the East, and the upper South will see temperatures fall by 1–2°C.

This is because a new moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has moved over upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, parts of the lower Central region will see isolated rainfall due to easterly winds prevailing over the area.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is strengthening.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be around 2 metres high. In the upper Gulf and offshore in the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

North and Northeast to feel colder as new cool air mass covers Thailand

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (January 22) to 6am Friday (January 23)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Easterly winds at 10–30 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C in the eastern part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature: 12–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 4–14°C
  • Easterly winds at 10–20 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–31°C
  • On mountaintops: cold.
  • Minimum temperature: 8–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15–35 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Easterly winds at 10–30 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C, with isolated rainfall mainly in the southern part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre high; 1–2 metres offshore

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds at 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds at 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre high; 1–2 metres offshore
  • Waves above 2 metres in thundershowers
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy