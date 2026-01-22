North and Northeast to feel colder as new cool air mass covers Thailand

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: Upper Thailand and the upper South will see a drop in temperatures with strong winds.

In the Northeast, temperatures will fall by 1–3°C, while in the North, Central region (including Bangkok and the surrounding provinces), the East, and the upper South will see temperatures fall by 1–2°C.

This is because a new moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has moved over upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, parts of the lower Central region will see isolated rainfall due to easterly winds prevailing over the area.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is strengthening.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be around 2 metres high. In the upper Gulf and offshore in the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.