Betong hotels, restaurants offer big discounts to kick-start stalled airport

The discount plan was proposed on Monday as operators met to discuss how to get local tourism back on track. Betong Mayor Sakul Lenglakkul chaired the meeting.

Narin Ruengwongsa, vice president of the Betong Tourism Association, said that local hotel operators planned to offer 30 to 40 per cent discounts to travellers with boarding passes. Restaurants and cafes would offer 10 to 20 per cent discounts, he added.

Meanwhile the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in neighbouring Narathiwat province said travellers would get a Bt100 discount for every Bt500 food purchase at participating restaurants until June 15.

Betong Municipality is also promoting local attractions and holding various activities in a bid to lure tourists.