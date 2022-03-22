School of rare dolphins spotted frolicking in Trat

The Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris) is a species of oceanic dolphin found in scattered subpopulations near sea coasts and in estuaries and rivers in parts of the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia.

Although found in much of the riverine and marine zones of South and Southeast Asia, the only concentrated populations are in Chilika Lake in the Indian state of Odisha and in Songkhla Lake in southern Thailand.