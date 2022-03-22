Environmental groups, RDS sue govt for ‘failing to protect citizens’ from PM2.5

The lawsuit, which was co-signed by the Rural Doctors Society (RDS), also demanded that the government amend Thailand’s pollution control regulations in line with international standards.

The World Health Organisation recommends that PM2.5 should not exceed 15 micrograms (mcg) per millilitre of air for more than 4 days per year. Thailand, however, sets this level at 50mcg.

Meanwhile, the US, Japan, South Korea, European countries, Singapore and Malaysia set the safe level at 35-37mcg.

“The ambient air standard for PM2.5 in Thailand remains too high and nearly five times higher than the new guideline recommended by the World Health Organisation,” said Dr Suphat Hasuwankit, president of the Rural Doctors Society and a co-plaintiff. “It is terrible pollution that affects public health,” he added.