Aswin to resign on Thursday

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced he would resign on Thursday.

Aswin confirmed on Wednesday that he would submit his letter of resignation to Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda on Thursday before the Election Commission officially declares a date for gubernatorial elections in Bangkok and Pattaya on Friday.

Bangkok candidate registrations are expected to be officially announced next week.

Aswin said he had three duties to perform on Wednesday before resigning.

At 9am, he would open a public health centre in Chatuchak district. At 10.30am, he would open the digital book house at Sap Sin Phatthana community in Bang Khun Thian district. And at 11.20am he would launch the “Outdoor for Activities” programme at Bang Khun Thian Sports Centre.

