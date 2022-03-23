DSI releases song warning people about call centre scams, but faces criticism

The catchy track, with easy-to-remember lyrics, aims to teach people how to protect themselves against call centre scams.

Prayut praised the Justice Ministry, government agencies, the private sector and the artists for the song.

It gained around 127,000 views on the DSI_PR YouTube channel as of Wednesday afternoon. But the hashtag #อย่าโอน (the name of the song) became a trending topic after netizens criticised the money used to produce the song, saying they would instead have liked a more direct solution to the problem.

Call centre scams have seen several victims tricked into transferring money to gangs. Some of the victims have also been threatened into parting with their money, and the DSI has received a lot of complaints.