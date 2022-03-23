Ramadan prayers

Government officials and local leaders also participated to show a state of peace and boost morale among residents.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community service.
A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan, is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.
Ramadan falls in April this year.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
