New environment centre will enable people to get air-quality readings on phone app

These stations can record air-quality data, such as PM1, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and wind direction.

The project has received cooperation from several government agencies, such as the Interior, Education, and Public Health ministries, National Office of Buddhism, Royal Thai Police and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The stations will record air-quality data every five minutes and send them to the centre's Big Data via LoRaWAN network for analysis.

Once plenty of air-quality data is received, the centre will be able to analyse and forecast the possibility of air pollution in each area effectively.