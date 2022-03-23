Sat, March 26, 2022

in-focus

Top Foreign Ministry official invites more South Korean investments in EEC

South Korea’s new ambassador to Thailand on Tuesday made a courtesy call on the Foreign Ministry's permanent secretary, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a press statement that Moon Seoung-hyun met Thani Thongphakdi on assuming his role as ambassador.

Moon and Thani expressed satisfaction with the close and comprehensive relations between Thailand and South Korea and the marking of the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in 2022.

On this occasion, a Joint Action Plan will be drafted to set the direction for bilateral relations in the next five years (2022-27), the Foreign Ministry added.

Both sides also agreed to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment between Thailand and the Republic of Korea. Top Foreign Ministry official invites more South Korean investments in EEC

The permanent secretary invited Korean investors to expand investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in areas of South Korea’s strengths, including smart cities. Both sides also welcomed the convening of the 5th Consular Consultation on March 25 in Bangkok.

During the meeting, Thani and Moon exchanged views on regional and international situations of mutual interests.

Top Foreign Ministry official invites more South Korean investments in EEC Thani welcomed South Korea’s constructive roles in sub-regional and regional cooperation frameworks such as Mekong-ROK, Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy and Asean-South Korea.

Thani said he looked forward to welcoming South Korea’s president at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week in Bangkok in November this year.

Related News

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Hotels threaten to pull out of tourism scheme as payments slow down

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Doctor laments Thailand’s slow adoption of more effective Molnupiravir

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Latest News

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.