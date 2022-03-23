Top Foreign Ministry official invites more South Korean investments in EEC

The ministry said in a press statement that Moon Seoung-hyun met Thani Thongphakdi on assuming his role as ambassador.
Moon and Thani expressed satisfaction with the close and comprehensive relations between Thailand and South Korea and the marking of the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in 2022.
On this occasion, a Joint Action Plan will be drafted to set the direction for bilateral relations in the next five years (2022-27), the Foreign Ministry added.
Both sides also agreed to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment between Thailand and the Republic of Korea.
The permanent secretary invited Korean investors to expand investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in areas of South Korea’s strengths, including smart cities. Both sides also welcomed the convening of the 5th Consular Consultation on March 25 in Bangkok.
During the meeting, Thani and Moon exchanged views on regional and international situations of mutual interests.
Thani welcomed South Korea’s constructive roles in sub-regional and regional cooperation frameworks such as Mekong-ROK, Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy and Asean-South Korea.
Thani said he looked forward to welcoming South Korea’s president at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week in Bangkok in November this year.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
