Rogue ‘10-wheel truck’ captured and moved to Chachoengsao wildlife sanctuary

The operation was planned after officials received complaints from local villagers that the elephant was roaming around and damaging their farmland.

The officials met and planned the operation at 10.30am on Monday. They had earlier prepared a trap on a truck to transport the elephant.

They rehearsed the operation at 1pm and went to the spot in Tambon Khao Mai Kaew in Prachin Buri’s Krabin Buri district at 2pm.