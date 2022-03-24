Wed, March 30, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 27,024 Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths on Thursday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (March 24) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 27,024 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 46 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 82, while 23,721 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,227,545.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,450,980 – 3,186,052 of whom have recovered, 240,349 are still in hospitals and 24,579 have died.

Separately, another 71,997 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,010 their second shot and 113,164 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,862,740.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 476.55 million on Thursday, 411.8 million of whom have recovered, 58.62 million are active cases (60,711 in severe condition) and 6.13 million have died (up by 4,671).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.53 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.73 million, France with 24.49 million and the UK with 20.52 million.

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nern Maprang ‘forest conservation area’ can be used by villagers, department clarifies

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Three more national parks to seek Asean Heritage Park listing

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Move to allow public to make booze for personal consumption comes a step closer

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Latest News

SET Index expected to climb ‘before a fall’

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Nern Maprang ‘forest conservation area’ can be used by villagers, department clarifies

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Three more national parks to seek Asean Heritage Park listing

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.