Thailand records 27,024 Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,450,980 – 3,186,052 of whom have recovered, 240,349 are still in hospitals and 24,579 have died.

Separately, another 71,997 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 19,010 their second shot and 113,164 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,862,740.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 476.55 million on Thursday, 411.8 million of whom have recovered, 58.62 million are active cases (60,711 in severe condition) and 6.13 million have died (up by 4,671).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.53 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.73 million, France with 24.49 million and the UK with 20.52 million.