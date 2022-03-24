Vietnamese daredevil rescued by Thai Navy as he rows boat to India to meet wife

The audacious man aimed to row all the way to India to reunite with his wife.

The rescue took place about 14km off the Similan Islands’ west coast and 80km off the Phang-nga coast.

After he was brought ashore on Similan at around 1pm, the man reportedly told officials that his name is Ho Hoang Hung, 37, a Vietnamese national.

Hung, who barely speaks English, reportedly said he hailed from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 2, intending to catch a transfer flight to India to meet his wife of two years who lives in Mumbai and could not travel to Thailand due to Covid-19 restrictions.