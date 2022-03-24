CAAT instructing 5 Thai airlines to carry out thorough inspection of Boeing 737-800

Flight MU5735 left Kunming in Yunnan at 1.11pm on Monday with 132 people on board. It was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou, Guangdong, at 3.05pm but air traffic controllers lost track of the plane over Wuzhou at 2.21pm. All 123 passengers and nine crew on board reportedly lost their lives in the tragic accident.

China Eastern Airlines subsequently grounded its fleet of 106 Boeing 737-800s until further notice.

“This week, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, K-Mile Air, Thai Airways International and Thai Summer Airways will receive a letter ordering them to perform a thorough investigation of their Boeing 737-800 aircraft,” CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool said on Wednesday.

“Should they find any abnormality, the airlines must notify CAAT immediately.”