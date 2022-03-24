Electric boats set to ply five routes in Bangkok, other provinces

2. Phadung Krung Kasem canal route, following cooperation between the department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The 5km-long route takes 20 minutes to traverse. Seven new electric boats and a modified existing one will ply the route, carrying up to 30 passengers each.

3. Khlong Saen Saep canal route. The 11.5km Wat Sriboonreung-Minburi route will have 11 available Krobkrua Khonsong boats carrying up to 40 passengers each.

4. Khlong Damnoen Saduak canal route in Ratchaburi. The Marine Department will use two electric boats to promote tourism.

5. A sea tourism route, featuring the electric “Banpu Next e-Ferry” following cooperation between the department and SakunC Innovation. The boat, which was moved from Phang-nga Bay to Nakhon Si Thammarat, can accommodate 50 passengers. Services actually commenced in December 2020. There will now be a lunch cruise from Sichon Harbour to Khao Phlai Dam once a day, starting at 2pm and ending at 5pm.