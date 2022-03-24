Betong tourism body urges TAT to provide fare subsidy for Nok Air flights

But the representative replied that the airline would need Bt6,000 for the round-trip fare per passenger, Narin said.

Narin said his association has asked the TAT to subsidise the THB1,000 fare difference, but it is yet to receive a reply.

He said the TAT would have to hold a meeting on Friday before it can respond to the request for subsidy.

Narin said if the TAT can subsidise the air fare, Nok Air would resume its Betong-Don Mueang route starting May 2 and there would be flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Narin said the Department of Airports has pledged full support in terms of laws and regulations to allow Nok Air to resume its flights.

Although Betong airport has no commercial flights landing and taking off, a lot of tourists continue to visit the airport, which has become a key landmark of Yala.

Officials said they came to take photos at the airport sign at the passenger terminal. They said they came to see the beauty of the bamboo-decorated terminal.

Earlier, the Airports department had transferred the director of Betong airport, but it explained that the move was based on internal suitability and had nothing to do with the cancellation by Nok Air flights.