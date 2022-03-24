Social security contributions reduced for employees and employers

This measure would benefit about 24.2 million people, helping them to save as much as THB34.5 billion in total, he said.

The Social Security Fund is expected to spend a total of THB33.8 billion in compensation for the lost contributions, according to the labour minister.

During the three months, some 500,000 employers in the social security system will have their monthly contributions reduced from 5 per cent to 1 per cent of base monthly salary of THB15,000, in order to help them cut their costs.