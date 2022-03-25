Govt hits back at PM2.5 lawsuit, insists Thailand’s air quality is improving

Among the accusations in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday was that Thailand’s safe limit for PM2.5 remains too high at 50 micrograms (mcg) per millilitre of air when the WHO says it should not exceed 15mcg.

The government went on to say that air pollution situation is improving gradually thanks to its actions.

"From November 1 last year to March 15, PM2.5 readings in Bangkok and surrounding areas exceeded the [50mcg] standard 26 times, down 61 per cent compared to 67 times for the same period in the previous year," the government said.

"Meanwhile, air pollution in 17 northern provinces between January 1 and March 15 this year exceeded the standard on 38 days, down 45 per cent compared to 69 days in the previous period."

Citing data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, the government said that the number of hotspots in Thailand between January 1 and March 15 this year was 31,082, down 61 per cent.

It added that further progress was necessary to control air pollution, such as reducing fires in forest and agriculture areas, and smog in neighbouring countries.

"Meanwhile, cooperation from every sector is necessary as everyone can cause air pollution," the government said.