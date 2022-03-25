CAAT tells Thai Airways to fly Boeing 737-800 with extra caution

The warning was issued after a Boeing 737-800 flown by China Eastern Airlines crashed on March 21. The China Eastern Airlines MU5735, flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in southern China killing all 132 people on board, including nine crew members.
CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool wrote to THAI listing measures the airline should take when flying Boeing 737-800 planes to prevent a similar accident. The measures are:
• Exercise more caution and instruct staff to follow the plane’s instruction manual strictly.
• The airline’s safety division should analyse and assess risks posed by THAI’s Boeing 737-800 planes.
• The airline should monitor reports on the cause of the accident as well as information from Boeing and follow its advice accordingly.
• The airline should monitor and follow the advice offered by the US Federal Aviation Administration.
Published : March 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
