CAAT tells Thai Airways to fly Boeing 737-800 with extra caution

CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool wrote to THAI listing measures the airline should take when flying Boeing 737-800 planes to prevent a similar accident. The measures are:

• Exercise more caution and instruct staff to follow the plane’s instruction manual strictly.

• The airline’s safety division should analyse and assess risks posed by THAI’s Boeing 737-800 planes.

• The airline should monitor reports on the cause of the accident as well as information from Boeing and follow its advice accordingly.

• The airline should monitor and follow the advice offered by the US Federal Aviation Administration.