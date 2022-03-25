Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

CAAT tells Thai Airways to fly Boeing 737-800 with extra caution

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Friday urged Thai Airways (THAI) to exercise utmost caution when flying its Boeing 737-800 planes.

The warning was issued after a Boeing 737-800 flown by China Eastern Airlines crashed on March 21. The China Eastern Airlines MU5735, flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in southern China killing all 132 people on board, including nine crew members.

CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool wrote to THAI listing measures the airline should take when flying Boeing 737-800 planes to prevent a similar accident. The measures are:

• Exercise more caution and instruct staff to follow the plane’s instruction manual strictly.

• The airline’s safety division should analyse and assess risks posed by THAI’s Boeing 737-800 planes.

• The airline should monitor reports on the cause of the accident as well as information from Boeing and follow its advice accordingly.

• The airline should monitor and follow the advice offered by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Related News

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.