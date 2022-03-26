Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand

The Transport Ministry is considering such special train trips from the iconic Hua Lamphong station after Bangkokians protested against plans to shut it down late last year. The ministry’s aim is to turn the new Bang Sue Grand Station into the capital’s main train station.
Since such special train trips have received a good response so far, SRT will have steam trains pull out of the station every year for six special occasions, namely:
• March 26: SRT Foundation Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• June 3: HM Queen Suthida’s birthday (Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom)
• July 28: King Rama X’s birthday (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and Mother’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao)
• October 23: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• December 5: King Rama IX’s birthday and National Father’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao).
Published : March 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
