Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand

A special steam train pulled out of Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway station for Ayutthaya on Saturday morning to mark the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s 125th anniversary.

The Transport Ministry is considering such special train trips from the iconic Hua Lamphong station after Bangkokians protested against plans to shut it down late last year. The ministry’s aim is to turn the new Bang Sue Grand Station into the capital’s main train station.

Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand

Since such special train trips have received a good response so far, SRT will have steam trains pull out of the station every year for six special occasions, namely:

• March 26: SRT Foundation Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)

• June 3: HM Queen Suthida’s birthday (Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom)

• July 28: King Rama X’s birthday (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)

• August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and Mother’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao)

• October 23: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)

• December 5: King Rama IX’s birthday and National Father’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao).

Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand Steaming off to Ayutthaya to mark 125 years of rail travel in Thailand

Related News

Published : March 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.