Old Bangkok lights path out of pandemic with eye-popping 'Awakening' street illuminations

The aim is to bring new energy to the vibrant nightlife scene in Bangkok’s Old Town following the dark days of Covid-19.

Time Out said GrabFood will host a market serving up local delicacies in front of the Central Post Office Building, while the area’s hip bars are offering special cocktails to boost the party mood.

Time Out and GrabFood have also collaborated to offer daytime walking tours of famous restaurants and landmarks along with fine-dining events hosted by some of Bangkok’s top chefs.