Old Bangkok lights path out of pandemic with eye-popping 'Awakening' street illuminations

This year’s display will illuminate the neighbourhoods of Charoenkrung, Talad Noi and Soi Nana in Chinatown from March 25 to April 3. Light and sound artists have created a total of 52 eye-popping installations under the theme of “RE:VIVE”.
The aim is to bring new energy to the vibrant nightlife scene in Bangkok’s Old Town following the dark days of Covid-19.
Time Out said GrabFood will host a market serving up local delicacies in front of the Central Post Office Building, while the area’s hip bars are offering special cocktails to boost the party mood.
Time Out and GrabFood have also collaborated to offer daytime walking tours of famous restaurants and landmarks along with fine-dining events hosted by some of Bangkok’s top chefs.
Meanwhile, the festival will branch out to Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai as the organisers seek to turn it into Thailand’s latest international attraction to spur economic revival.
Published : March 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
