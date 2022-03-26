Doctor laments Thailand’s slow adoption of more effective Molnupiravir

He added that even Cambodia has started using Molnupiravir.

“A 42-year-old male patient told me that he had himself treated for Covid-19 at a Cambodian hospital in February,” he said. “The doctor there gave him Molnupiravir, which had been imported from India. He paid about 1,500 baht for a course of 40 capsules. His symptoms improved in five days after taking a dose of four pills every morning and evening.

“A 40-tablet course of India-made Molnupiravir retails at 2,000 rupees or about 900 baht,” he added. “People have been able to buy this drug over the counter in Cambodia since early this year.

“Clearly our neighbour has surpassed us in sourcing Covid-19 drugs,” Manoon said.