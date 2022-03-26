50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over the opening of Thai Book Fair 2022 at 5pm on Saturday. The event runs until April 6.

This year more than 200 printing houses are offering their books for sale at almost 600 booths inside the venue, said Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT).

Visitors can browse through six zones, covering foreign-language books, old books, children’s books, textbooks, and comic books.

The event is being held under Covid-19 preventive measures, Thipsuda said.