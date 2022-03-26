50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over the opening of Thai Book Fair 2022 at 5pm on Saturday. The event runs until April 6.
This year more than 200 printing houses are offering their books for sale at almost 600 booths inside the venue, said Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT).
Visitors can browse through six zones, covering foreign-language books, old books, children’s books, textbooks, and comic books.
The event is being held under Covid-19 preventive measures, Thipsuda said.
Meanwhile, famous bookstore Naiin will close its flagship outlet in Bangkok’s Tha Phrachan area on March 31.
Its first branch, located next to Thammasat University’s Tha Phrachan campus, was opened in June 1994.
Naiin’s bricks-and-mortar stores have suffered falling revenues and rising costs as people from paper books to reading on digital devices.
Naiin will now focus on selling books via its website, www.naiin.com, as well as electronic books that can be read on its mobile app.
March 26, 2022
