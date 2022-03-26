Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Key figures from coalition and opposition parties agreed on Saturday that this policy proves the armed forces have become more open-minded and democratic.

On Friday, the Defence Council agreed to provide full support to candidates seeking to woo voters in military establishments, Defence Ministry’s deputy spokesman Colonel Wanchana Sawatdee said.

Upon obtaining a written request from candidates, military units will tell the Election Commission and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to set a date for campaigning inside Army barracks, the spokesman said.

He added that if all candidates arrived on the same day, they would have a better chance of interacting with a bigger audience.

Bangkok has many military camps where residents are of voting age.