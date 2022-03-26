Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Key figures from coalition and opposition parties agreed on Saturday that this policy proves the armed forces have become more open-minded and democratic.
On Friday, the Defence Council agreed to provide full support to candidates seeking to woo voters in military establishments, Defence Ministry’s deputy spokesman Colonel Wanchana Sawatdee said.
Upon obtaining a written request from candidates, military units will tell the Election Commission and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to set a date for campaigning inside Army barracks, the spokesman said.
He added that if all candidates arrived on the same day, they would have a better chance of interacting with a bigger audience.
Bangkok has many military camps where residents are of voting age.
Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, spokesman for the opposition Move Forward Party, on Saturday described the military’s move as a “good sign” that the Thai armed forces are adapting.
He said the move came after his party campaigned heavily for the reform of the military, which won a lot of support from junior officers in the armed forces.
“Also many retired generals signalled that Move Forward is on the right path,” the politician added.
Meanwhile, Apichai Taechaubol, who is leading the ruling Palang Pracharath Party’s campaign for Bangkok elections, on Saturday described the move to allow campaigning inside military camps as “good and democratic”.
Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, who is overseeing the campaigning of votes in Bangkok, also agreed that this was a development in the right direction.
He voiced confidence that Democrat candidate, Suchatvee Suwansawat, would gain much support from young military officers.
“If we can campaign inside military areas, we can learn what they [military personnel] want so we can make improvements accordingly,” Prinn said.
Published : March 26, 2022
