Thailand records 25,821 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 84, while 24,066 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,305,650.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,529,085 – 3,252,350 of whom have recovered, 251,936 are still in hospitals and 24,799 have died.
Separately, another 69,048 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 22,104 their second shot and 158,881 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 128,649,461.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 481.26 million on Sunday, 415.35 million of whom have recovered, 59.76 million are active cases (58,889 in severe condition) and 6.15 million have died (up by 3,065).
Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.62 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.83 million, France with 24.92 million and the UK with 20.69 million.
Published : March 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
