Move Forward’s Pita top pick for next prime minister: Nida poll



Asked who should be the next prime minister:

27.62% said there was no appropriate candidate.

13.42% chose Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, describing him as direct and positive in his work style. They also liked his vision and ideas for the new generation. Some respondents wanted management of the country to be handed over to the next generation.

12.67% chose Prayut Chan-o-cha, describing him as honest and someone who could be trusted to bring peace and order. They said his policies were helping citizens.

12.53% chose Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Pheu Thai, saying they wanted people from the next generation to manage the country. They also cited the achievements of the Shinawatra family.

8.22% chose Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party because they liked her policies and she had experience in managing the country.

7.03% chose Sereepisuth Temeeyaves from the Thai Liberal Party because he was direct, decisive, frank and showed determination in his work.

3.96% chose Cholnan Srikaew of Pheu Thai because he was capable, frank and showed determination in his work

3.61% did not answer or had no opinion.

2.77% chose Korn Chatikavanij from Kla Party as he was knowledgeable, capable and an economic expert having served as finance minister. Some also said that he was well recognised by foreign countries.

2.58% chose Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party as he was honest, frank and showed determination in his work

5.59% chose other candidates.

The percentage of people who picked General Prayut fell in comparison with the Nida poll conducted in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of people who chose the other seven candidates increased.