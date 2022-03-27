Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Move Forward’s Pita top pick for next prime minister: Nida poll

Pita Limjaroenrat of Move Forward Party was named as the top choice for next prime minister in a Nida Poll survey on Sunday.

The survey polled 2,020 people from different backgrounds and age groups between March 10 and 15.


Asked who should be the next prime minister:

  • 27.62% said there was no appropriate candidate.
  • 13.42% chose Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party, describing him as direct and positive in his work style. They also liked his vision and ideas for the new generation. Some respondents wanted management of the country to be handed over to the next generation.
  • 12.67% chose Prayut Chan-o-cha, describing him as honest and someone who could be trusted to bring peace and order. They said his policies were helping citizens.
  • 12.53% chose Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Pheu Thai, saying they wanted people from the next generation to manage the country. They also cited the achievements of the Shinawatra family.
  • 8.22% chose Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party because they liked her policies and she had experience in managing the country.
  • 7.03% chose Sereepisuth Temeeyaves from the Thai Liberal Party because he was direct, decisive, frank and showed determination in his work.
  • 3.96% chose Cholnan Srikaew of Pheu Thai because he was capable, frank and showed determination in his work
  • 3.61% did not answer or had no opinion.
  • 2.77% chose Korn Chatikavanij from Kla Party as he was knowledgeable, capable and an economic expert having served as finance minister. Some also said that he was well recognised by foreign countries.
  • 2.58% chose Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party as he was honest, frank and showed determination in his work

5.59% chose other candidates.

The percentage of people who picked General Prayut fell in comparison with the Nida poll conducted in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of people who chose the other seven candidates increased.

Asked which party they supported,

  • 28.86% did not support any party.
  • 25.89% supported Pheu Thai
  • 16.24% supported Move Forward
  • 7.97% said the Democrat Party
  • 7.03% said Palang Pracharath
  • 2.28% opted for the Thai Liberal Party
  • 2.18% supported the Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 2.03% did not answer or had no opinion
  • 1.88% said the Bhumjaithai Party
  • 1.83% supported the Kla Party

Meanwhile, 3.81 per cent chose other parties.

Support fell for Palang Pracharath and the Thai Liberal Party compared to the previous quarter while support for the six other parties increased.

Published : March 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

