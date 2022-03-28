Blue Dragon halts lottery sales as police crack down on overpricing

“Customers can still buy lottery tickets for the draw on April 1,” said the company’s president Phatchara Messiahporn on Sunday evening.

He denied any wrongdoing but said he did not know when sales of tickets would resume.

Police raided Blue Dragon’s offices in Nonthaburi and Loei province last Friday (March 25) as part of a crackdown on chronic overpricing of government lottery tickets.

Officers confiscated 1.8 million lottery tickets from the Nonthaburi office and 200,000 tickets from the office in Loei.

Initial investigation showed the company, which has assets of more than 100 million baht, is not eligible for a lottery quota but has amassed large amounts of lottery tickets from existing quota holders and small sellers.

Officials are now investigating the company on suspicion of other crimes including money laundering and illegal gambling.